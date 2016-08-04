FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orion Q2 loss per share $0.03
August 4, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orion Q2 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc :

* Orion group holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results; reiterates full year 2016 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.30 to $0.40

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $625 million to $675 million

* Says targeting $70 million of EBITDA for 2017

* Reiterates full year 2016 revenue guidance of $625 - $675 million and earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30 - $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

