BRIEF-Orion Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc :

* Orion group holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results; reiterates full year 2016 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.30 to $0.40

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $625 million to $675 million

* Says targeting $70 million of EBITDA for 2017

