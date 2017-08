Aug 4 (Reuters) - PGT Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.

* Q2 sales $119 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.3 million

* Says outlook for remainder of year continues to be in line with market consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: