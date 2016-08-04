FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Q2 loss per share $0.54
August 4, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Q2 loss per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* Announces second-quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $114.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $129.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Due to ongoing uncertainty in oil and gas markets, company is continuing to suspend its earnings guidance

* Company is continuing to suspend its earnings guidance

* Says expects full-year 2016 capital expenditures, including stripping costs, will approximate $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

