FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS $0.47
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sally beauty holdings, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 sales $998 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Inventory as of june 30, 2016 was $909.3 million, an increase of $34.7 million or growth of 4.0% from june 30, 2015 inventory.

* Capital expenditures for fy 2016 projected to be at high end of previously stated range of $125 million to $135 million, excluding acquisitions

* Gross margin expansion for fiscal 2016 is now expected to finish fiscal year slightly below low end of previously stated guidance range

* Sally beauty holdings inc qtrly same store sales growth of 1.3% versus growth of 2.0% in fiscal 2015 q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.