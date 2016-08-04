FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop reports Q2 loss per share of $0.28
August 4, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop reports Q2 loss per share of $0.28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Build-a-bear Workshop Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A-Bear workshop, inc. Reports second quarter results for fiscal 2016 in line with guidance, including the negative impact of foreign exchange

* Q2 revenue $75.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.1 million

* A-Bear workshop inc - sees fy total revenue to increase in low single-digit range compared to prior year

* A-Bear workshop inc - sees fy consolidated comparable sales to increase in low single-digit range

* A-Bear workshop inc - expects to continue to execute its "more" strategic plan in 2016

* A-Bear workshop inc - expects carnival to expand build-a-bear brand to 10 ships by end of 2016

* A-Bear workshop inc - qtrly consolidated comparable sales (stores and e-commerce) decreased 8.6%

* A-Bear workshop-retained guggenheim securities llc as financial advisor and bryan cave llp as its legal counsel to assist with strategic review

* A-Bear workshop inc - sees to end fy with approximately 345 to 350 stores, 50 to 55 of which are expected to be in its new discovery format Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

