Aug 4 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Q2 RBI diluted EPS of $0.38

* Q2 RBI adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41

* Q2 RBI total revenues of $1,040.2 million versus $1,042.2 million in prior year period

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.7 percent and Burger King comparable sales increased 0.6 percent in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: