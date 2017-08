BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Limited reported Q2 EPS $0.28

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd

* Travelport Worldwide Limited reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $606 million versus i/b/e/s view $593.8 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Full year 2016 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S