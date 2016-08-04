FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaworld entertainment Inc reported Q2 EPS $0.21
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seaworld entertainment Inc reported Q2 EPS $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports first half 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $371.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $374.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 attendance was down 494,000 guests due to a decline in attendance at company's Florida park locations

* July monthly total attendance was up 4% year-over-year on a comparable basis

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc sees adjusted EBITDA for 2016 to be in range of $310 million to $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

