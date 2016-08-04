FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Q2 earnings per share $1.27
August 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Q2 earnings per share $1.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* Q2 earnings per share $1.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $740 million versus i/b/e/s view $743.2 million

* Q2 raw material costs increased 3 percent from q1 of 2016, in line with company's expectation

* Anticipates Q3 raw material costs will be up modestly from Q2

* Unit volume growth is expected in each of company's segments in second half of 2016

* Capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions, are expected to range from $210 million to $240 million for year

* Expects a non-cash pension settlement charge of $14 million to $18 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
