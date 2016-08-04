BRIEF-Orbcomm Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Orbcomm Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $200 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orbcomm announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $49 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Fy 2016 co is re-affirming its outlook of approximately $200 million in total revenue and adjusted EBITDA at about 25% margins to total revenues