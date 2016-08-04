FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Church & Dwight Q2 earnings per share $0.85
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Church & Dwight Q2 earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Church & Dwight reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 sales $877.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $869.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintains fy reported and organic sales outlook; raises gross margin and marketing spend outlook ; announces two-for-one stock split

* Now expect 14 to 15% reported and 8 to 9% adjusted eps growth

* For q3, we expect reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1-2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

