BRIEF-Kvh Industries reported Q2 EPS ($0.05)
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kvh Industries reported Q2 EPS ($0.05)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kvh Industries Inc

* KVH industries reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 revenue $44 million to $46 million

* Q2 revenue $46 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.5 million

* KVH Industries Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05

* GAAP diluted net income per share for Q3 projected to be in range of $0.08 to $0.13

* KVH Industries Inc says revenue for full year is projected to be in range of $190 million to $210 million

* Kvh Industries Inc says for full year GAAP diluted EPS projected to be in range of $0.12 to $0.42

* GAAP diluted EPS for full year projected to be in range of $0.66 to $0.96

* Kvh Industries Inc says for Q3 GAAP net income (loss) per share to be in range of a net loss of $0.03 per share to net income of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

