a year ago
BRIEF-FXCM Inc reported Q2 EPS $10.80 from continuing operations
August 4, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FXCM Inc reported Q2 EPS $10.80 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc

* Q2 revenue $70.6 million

* Fxcm Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $10.80 from continuing operations

* Average retail customer trading volume per day of $13.4 billion in july 2016, 7% higher than june 2016 and 3% lower than july 2015

* Average institutional trading volume per day of $2.0 billion in July 2016, 23% lower than June 2016 and 25% higher than July 2015

* Retail customer trading volume of $281 billion in July 2016, 2% higher than June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

