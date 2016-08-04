FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ametek Q2 earnings per share $0.59
August 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ametek Q2 earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ametek Inc :

* Ametek announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $977.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $986.1 million

* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.54 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.28 to $2.32

* Economic environment remains difficult to predict as customers remain cautious and capital projects are delayed

* Now expect 2016 sales to be down low-single digits with organic sales down mid-single digits on a percentage basis versus 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Business has stabilized and second half of year will be similar to first half

* Q3 2016 sales are expected to be down mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to last year's q3

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $3.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

