a year ago
BRIEF-Realogy Q2 EPS $0.63
August 4, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Realogy Q2 EPS $0.63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp

* Realogy reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $1.66 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.71 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces initiation of quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share

* For full year 2016, realogy expects to deliver adjusted (covenant) ebitda of $845 million to $885 million

* Sees q3 homesale transaction sides to increase between 1% and 3% year-over-year and average homesale price to be in flat to 1% range

* For q3 of 2016, realogy expects to achieve overall homesale transaction volume gains in range of 1% to 4% year-over-year

* Continue to expect our corporate cash interest to be approximately $170 million in 2016.

* For fy co expects to convert about 60% of forecasted operating ebitda, expected to be between $760 million and $800 million, into free cash flow

* Rfg volume in q3 is anticipated to increase between 4% to 6%, while nrt transaction volume is expected to be down by 1% to 3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

