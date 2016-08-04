BRIEF-California Resources Q2 loss per share $3.51

Aug 4 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp :

* California Resources Corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $3.51

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $1.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CRC did not have any drilling rigs running during Q2 of 2016

* Quarterly total production of 140,000 BOE per day

* Qtrly oil and natural gas net sales $404 million versus $621 million

* Q2 revenue view $436.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: