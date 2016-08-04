BRIEF-Spartan Motors reports Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc

* Spartan motors reports second quarter 2016 eps of $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 sales rose 12.2 percent to $162.5 million

* Raises 2016 midpoint eps guidance by 12.5%

* Order backlog increased to $304.0 million at june 30, 2016, from $262.7 million at june 30, 2015

* "Looking forward to second-half of 2016, we anticipate modest year-over-year sales growth"

* Sees 2016 earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.25

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million to $590 million