August 4, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fred's July same store sales fell 4.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc July Same Store Sales View 0.0 Pct

* Fred's reports july sales

* Q2 sales $527.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $545.8 million

* July same store sales fell 4.6 percent

* July sales fell 7 percent to $154 million

* On a comparable store basis, q2 sales decreased 2.0%

* "we are reviewing our pharmacy reimbursement strategy to manage forward magnitude of dir fees"

* - thomson reuters data

* Now anticipate reporting a loss for q2 in range of $0.18 to $0.24 per share

* "we are disappointed with company's performance in month of july"

* "specialty pharmacy continues to be affected by industry-wide slowdown in demand for hepatitis c drugs"

* Have initiatives underway that will be implemented during q3, q4 to address "recent trends in general merchandise and pharmacy"

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
