FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Agco Q2 earnings per share $0.61
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agco Q2 earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Agco Corp :

* Agco reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Sees fy 2016 sales $7.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* For fy 2016 gross and operating margins are expected to be below 2015 levels

* For 2016 reported earnings per share are targeted at approximately $1.85

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year adjusted earnings per share guidance remains at $2.30

* Agco's net sales for 2016 are expected to reach $7.2 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.