Aug 4 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.13 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.54

* Q2 revenue rose 27 percent to c$103.7 million

* Working towards finalizing capital plans to reconstruct and modernize currently Idled El Dorado, Arkansas sawmill complex