a year ago
BRIEF-Koppers Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
August 4, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Koppers Holdings Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales fell 10.8 percent to $385.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is increasing its estimate for 2016 capital expenditures to be $42 to $47 million

* Company is reducing its 2016 sales outlook to approximately $1.4 billion, due to lower expected sales volumes in its CMC segment

* Is increasing its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $162 to $172 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

