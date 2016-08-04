BRIEF-IGM Financial reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.72

Aug 4 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc

* Reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.72

* Total assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $134.7 billion compared to $136.0 billion at June 30, 2015

* Mutual fund assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $128.7 billion compared to $129.7 billion at June 30, 2015.

* Revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 were $744.3 million compared to $763.2 million a year ago

