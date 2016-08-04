FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clearwater Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02
August 4, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clearwater Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc

* Clearwater reports second quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA of $140.2 million and $27.5 million representing growth rates of 20% and 24% respectively

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share

* "Supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
