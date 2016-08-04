FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe per day
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.11

* Crew Energy Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015

* Achieved Q2 production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015

* For 2017, have approximately 24% of estimated natural gas price exposure hedged

* Forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day

* Ramped up activity to increase production and position Co to meet forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.