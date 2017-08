Aug 4 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endocyte reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Company revised guidance for its expected cash balance at end of 2016 to be above $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: