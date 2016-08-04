BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks posts Q4 adj shr $0.69

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Q4 revenue $185.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $174.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ubiquiti networks reports preliminary fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $171.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 revenue $180 million - $190 million; sees q1 eps of $0.67 - $0.73; sees q1 non-gaap eps of $0.68 - $0.74