FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks posts Q4 adj shr $0.69
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks posts Q4 adj shr $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Q4 revenue $185.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $174.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ubiquiti networks reports preliminary fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $171.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 revenue $180 million - $190 million; sees q1 eps of $0.67 - $0.73; sees q1 non-gaap eps of $0.68 - $0.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.