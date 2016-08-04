FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performant Financial Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp

* Performant financial corporation announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $38.1 million

* "as we look to back half of this year, we anticipate some softening as revenues will not be as high as first six months"

* Updating 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda expectations to $135 million to $145 million and $18 million to $22 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $134.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

