a year ago
BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.24
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Lantheus Holdings, Inc. reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $68 million to $70 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $291 million to $295 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $78 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.7 million

* For Q3 of 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $14 million to $16 million.

* Increasing its outlook for full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to a range of $70 million to $73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
