FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hortonworks posts Q2 shr loss $1.12, sees FY rev $177 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hortonworks posts Q2 shr loss $1.12, sees FY rev $177 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc

* Hortonworks reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $177 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.12

* Q2 revenue $43.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.3 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $45 million

* Hortonworks inc sees q3 operating billings, aggregate value of all invoices sent to our customers in a given period, to be $68.0 million.

* Sees Q3 Non Gaap gross billings to be $68.0 million.

* Sees estimate operating billings, aggregate value of all invoices sent to our customers in a given period, of $265.0 million in 2016

* Q3 revenue view $49.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate non-gaap gross billings of $259.0 million in 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $191.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.