BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc Sees FY GAAP Diluted Eps $0.93
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* $184 million
* Increasing 2016 GAAP diluted eps guidance by $0.22 to reflect an $8.5 million gain related to repurchase of portion of 2018 convertible notes
* Increasing its 2016 free cash flow guidance by $14 million primarily to reflect sale of company's stake in Ed Hardy brand in China.