BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc Sees FY GAAP Diluted Eps $0.93

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* $1.08

* $184 million

* Increasing 2016 GAAP diluted eps guidance by $0.22 to reflect an $8.5 million gain related to repurchase of portion of 2018 convertible notes

* Increasing its 2016 free cash flow guidance by $14 million primarily to reflect sale of company’s stake in Ed Hardy brand in China. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

