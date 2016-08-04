FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.19
#Earnings Season
August 4, 2016 / 9:05 PM / in a year

BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $97.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 pro forma earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2 pct increase for company-operated restaurants, and a 2.7 pct increase for franchised restaurants in Q2

* Sees system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth in low single digits for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales grew 2.4 pct

* Continue to expect to open 17-20 company-operated restaurants and 10-15 franchised restaurants in 2016

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of between $67.0 and $69.0 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

