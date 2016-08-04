FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Motorola Solutions reports Q2 adj EPS $1.03 from cont ops
August 4, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions reports Q2 adj EPS $1.03 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.03 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.4 billion

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.17 to $1.22 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 5 to 7 percent

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $4.45 to $4.65 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 6 to 7 percent

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* quarter- ending backlog is $8.2 billion, up $2.2 billion from year ago period

* Board of directors has approved a $2 billion increase to share repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.52, revenue view $5.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $2 billion increase to share repurchase program, raising total authorization since july 2011 to $14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

