FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fluor Q2 end backlog $47.3 bln, Q2 EPS $0.72
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fluor Q2 end backlog $47.3 bln, Q2 EPS $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp

* Fluor reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $4.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.73 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says consolidated ending backlog of $47.3 billion at quarter-end compares to $41.6 billion a year ago

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new awards $6.43 billion versus $4.27 billion

* Qtrly revenue $4.86 billion versus $4.81 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $4.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.