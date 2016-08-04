FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson qtrly loss per share $0.02
August 4, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson qtrly loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy Wilson reports second quarter 2016 results

* Wilson Holdings - "too early" to tell what impact of brexit vote will be on real estate investment and leasing markets in uk

* Wilson Holdings Inc - KWE has no exposure to City of London or Canary Wharf assets

* Wilson Holdings - qtrly total revenue $176.5 million versus $140.5 million

* Wilson Holdings Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $175.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

