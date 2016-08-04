BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas reports Q2 adj earnings per share $0.10

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.78

* Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc says northern continues to expect 2016 total production to be down approximately 15% compared to 2015 production levels

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc says full year capital expenditures to total between $60 and $70 million

* Q2 revenue view $55.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Recorded a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $88.9 million in q2 of 2016

