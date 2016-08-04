FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SemGroup Q2 revenue $287.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $353.8 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SemGroup Q2 revenue $287.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $353.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - SemGroup Corp

* Q2 revenue $287.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $353.8 million

* SemGroup corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net income attributable to SemGroup of $8.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

* Due primarily to co's recent sale of ngl energy limited partner units, co expects to come in below midpoint of its guidance range

* Reaffirms 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of between $270 and $320 million

* On track to deploy approximately $455 million in capital investments in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.