Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo group inc. Announces the appointment of a new board member

* Says addition made in response to anticipated departure of helen cornell from board to end of year

* Says appointment of tracy jokinen as new independent director to board, effective august 4, 2016

* Says with appointment, alamo group has expanded its board from seven to eight members