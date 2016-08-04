FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bill Barrett says qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6 MMBOE
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett says qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6 MMBOE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill barrett corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* 2016 planned capital expenditure range reduced to $75-$100 million from $90-$135 million

* Expect to be cash flow positive for 2016

* Recognized significant reduction in well costs during h1, allowing us to cut capital expenditure outlook for second time this year

* Raised low end of 2016 production guidance to 5.9-6.2 mmboe despite sale of non-core uinta basin assets

* Bill barrett corp qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6 mmboe

* "we are monitoring industry conditions to determine appropriate time to resume drilling operations"

* Q3 production sales volumes are expected to approximate 1.5-1.6 mmboe

* "we are positioned to be cash flow positive this year even at high-end of our updated capital range"

* At june 30, 2016, principal debt balance was $718.9 million

* Fy 2016 production guidance reflects loss of approximately 0.1 mmboe for second half of year associated with uinta basin asset sale

* "continues to monitor industry conditions to determine appropriate time to resume drilling activities during second half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
