FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.39
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden Holdings Ltd announces second quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $30.9 million or $0.39 per diluted common share and operating earnings of $28.4 million or $0.37 per diluted common share

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per common share of $14.18 at June 30, 2016 increased 7.2 pct versus at March 31, 2016

* Q2 net premiums earned of $637.6 million increased 4.6 pct compared to Q2 of 2015

* Says Q2 net premiums of $637.6 million increased 4.6 pct compared to Q2 of 2015

* Says combined ratio for Q2 of 2016 totaled 98.6 pct compared with 99.2 pct in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.