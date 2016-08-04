BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q2 loss per share $1.58

Aug 4 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc :

* W&T Offshore announces second quarter 2016 operations and financial results along with third quarter and full year 2016 production and expense guidance

* Q2 revenue $99.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.47 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $1.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Our capital expenditure budget for 2016 remains set at a level well below prior year levels

* Prolonged weakness in commodity prices has impacted cash flow and liquidity

* Sees Q3 total Production 3.4 - 3.7 MMBOE

* General and administrative expenses decreased 17.8% for q2 of 2016 to $16.2 million

* Production for Q2 of 2016 averaged 42,864 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day

* Combined total production was 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent in q2 of 2016, down 7.8 pct from Q2 of 2015

* Plug and abandonment activities for 2016 are currently estimated to total $76 million ($91.3 million over next twelve months)

* Sees Q3 total production 3.4 - 3.7 mmboe

* Plug and abandonment activities expected to be funded with cash on hand and cash flow from operating activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: