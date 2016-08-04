BRIEF-Mastec sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mastec Inc

* Mastec announces second quarter 2016 results above expectations and increases 2016 full year guidance

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $5.0 billion

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 revenue $1.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.16 billion

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $1.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 backlog increased 31% over prior year to $5.3 billion at quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: