a year ago
BRIEF-Bristow Group reports Q1 2017 results
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
August 4, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristow Group reports Q1 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow Group reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.17

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total operating revenue $356.2 million , down 19.1 percent

* Foreign currency exchange rate headwinds intensified at end of june quarter due to british pound sterling depreciation following brexit

* "fiscal 2017 will remain a challenging year from an earnings perspective as bristow typically lags in a downcycle"

* Understanding with OEMs to defer approximately $95 million of oil and gas aircraft capital expenditures out of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018

* Expect liquidity as of june 30, 2016 of $315.2 million, cash flow, future financings will be sufficient to satisfy capital commitments

* "more significant impact" from brexit expected in future quarters

* Had minimal impact from devaluation of nigerian naira on qtrly results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

