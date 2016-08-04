BRIEF-Bristow Group reports Q1 2017 results

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc
* Bristow Group reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $1.17
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 total operating revenue $356.2 million , down 19.1 percent
* Foreign currency exchange rate headwinds intensified at end of june quarter due to british pound sterling depreciation following brexit
* "fiscal 2017 will remain a challenging year from an earnings perspective as bristow typically lags in a downcycle"
* Understanding with OEMs to defer approximately $95 million of oil and gas aircraft capital expenditures out of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018
* Expect liquidity as of june 30, 2016 of $315.2 million, cash flow, future financings will be sufficient to satisfy capital commitments
* "more significant impact" from brexit expected in future quarters
* Had minimal impact from devaluation of nigerian naira on qtrly results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: