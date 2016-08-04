FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trilogy Energy Corp reported sales volumes for Q2 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp.

* Trilogy Energy Corp. Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Six Months-Ended June 30, 2016

* Reported sales volumes for q2 of 2016 were lower at 20,299 boe/d as compared to 22,786 boe/d in previous quarter

* Trilogy energy corp sees 2016 average production 22,000 boe/d

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.08

* Trilogy energy corp sees 2016 funds flow from operation $55 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.20, revenue view c$44.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

