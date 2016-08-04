FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.245
August 4, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.245

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Wpt industrial reit announces second quarter 2016 results

* Wpt industrial real estate investment trust says same property noi up 2.2% and 1.9% for three and six months ended june 30, 2016, respectively

* Adjusted funds from operations for three months ended june 30, 2016 were $0.224 per unit

* Qtrly net operating income declined slightly to $13.0 million from $13.4 million in prior year

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.245 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
