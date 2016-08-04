FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Fuel Gas Q3 earnings per share $0.10
August 4, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-National Fuel Gas Q3 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co :

* National Fuel reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15

* Updating and narrowing earnings guidance for 2016 to a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share exclusive of ceiling test impairment charges

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated capital expenditures $390 million - $440 million

* National fuel gas co sees FY 2016 total production 160 to 165 BCFE

* National fuel gas co sees preliminary fy 2017 production 150 to 175 BCFE

* Sees FY 2017 consolidated capital expenditures $725 million - $835 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National fuel gas co qtrly production of 44.0 BCFE, a 22% increase from prior year and 12% increase from q2

* Expects to incur an additional ceiling test impairment charge in q4 of fiscal 2016

* National fuel gas co sees preliminary FY 2017 consolidated earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

