BRIEF-Nelnet reports second quarter 2016 results

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nelnet Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Nelnet reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Board declared Q3 cash dividend on outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.12 per share

* Qtrly net interest income of $92.2 million, compared with $105.1 million for same period a year ago

* As of June 30, 2016, servicing $153.8 billion of loans for U.S. Department of education , compared with $141.5 billion of loans as of June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: