BRIEF-Great Plains Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.20
August 4, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Great Plains Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Great Plains Energy Inc :

* Great plains energy reports solid financial performance; Westar acquisition on track for completion in spring 2017

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share view $1.65 to $1.80

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to make progress on Westar acquisition

* Says on track to close transaction in spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

