BRIEF-Watts Water Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.83

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Watts Water Technologies Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 sales $371.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $366 million

* Watts Water Technologies reports record second quarter EPS driven by strong operating performance

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says organic sales were up 4% from same quarter last year with growth across all regions

* Expect improvement in free cash flow during second half of 2016

* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook

* Watts Water Technologies Inc qtrly organic sales were up 4%