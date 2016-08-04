FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Summit Midstream says sees 2016 adj EBITDA $270.0 mln-$290.0 mln
August 4, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Summit Midstream says sees 2016 adj EBITDA $270.0 mln-$290.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp

* Summit midstream partners, lp reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Summit midstream partners lp says natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,512 million cubic feet per day ("mmcf/d") in q2 of 2016, a decrease of 2.5%

* Revised its 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance to a new range of $270.0 million to $290.0 million.

* Liquids volumes averaged 86.0 mbbl/d in q2 of 2016, an increase of 36.7% over prior year period

* Summit midstream partners lp qtrly loss per common unit $0.77

* Increases midpoint of its 2016 adjusted ebitda and distribution coverage guidance

* Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,512 mmcf/d in q2 , a decrease of 2.5% compared to prior year period

* Reaffirming its capex guidance of $150.0 million to $200.0 million, including maintenance capex of $15.0 million to $20.0 million for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
