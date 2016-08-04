BRIEF-Orvana sees FY total gold production 63,000-67,000 oz

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana reports third quarter financial results and announces appointment of new ceo

* Says jim gilbert appointed ceo

* Gilbert takes over position from jeff hillis who will carry on with company in his role as chief financial officer

* Orvana minerals corp qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Q3 2016 production of 16,038 oz of gold and 3.8 million lbs of copper; gold equivalent production of 23,859 oz

* Believes it has sufficient liquidity to carry out business plan at both operations, going concern uncertainty no longer exists

* Sees Fy total gold production in range of 63,000-67,000 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: