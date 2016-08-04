FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Orvana sees FY total gold production 63,000-67,000 oz
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orvana sees FY total gold production 63,000-67,000 oz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana reports third quarter financial results and announces appointment of new ceo

* Says jim gilbert appointed ceo

* Gilbert takes over position from jeff hillis who will carry on with company in his role as chief financial officer

* Orvana minerals corp qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Q3 2016 production of 16,038 oz of gold and 3.8 million lbs of copper; gold equivalent production of 23,859 oz

* Believes it has sufficient liquidity to carry out business plan at both operations, going concern uncertainty no longer exists

* Sees Fy total gold production in range of 63,000-67,000 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.